Sudan army calls for veterans to take up arms

The Sudanese Defence Ministry on Friday called for veterans of the Sudanese army to take up arms in order to protect themselves from attacks from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim asserted in a televised statement: "The rebel forces (RSF) continue violating the humanitarian truce and attacking army bases and institutions."

Ibrahim accused the RSF of: "Humiliating the symbols of the state, including writers, journalists, judges and doctors, as well as arresting and chasing the veterans of the army."

Ibrahim called on the veterans of the Sudanese army to go to any nearby army base to take up arms: "To protect themselves, their properties, their neighbours, their women and to act according to the action plans applied in their areas of residence."

He hailed "gratitude" of the Sudanese people and "their support" for the armed force, stressing that "this support deserves appreciation."

On Monday evening, a new one-week humanitarian ceasefire took place between the Sudanese army and the RSF in parallel to ongoing talks between the two sides brokered by Saudi Arabia to reach a permanent and peaceful solution to the continuous armed struggle.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Communist party accused the RSF of breaking into its office near Khartoum's centre, accusing the forces of damaging all its contents.

Since 15 April, there have been armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF over differences related to ruling the country.

