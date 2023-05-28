Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq says electricity link with Jordan to start production on July 1

May 28, 2023 at 3:35 pm | Published in: Iraq, Jordan, Middle East, News
Employees walk the ground of the Dhi Qar Combined Cycle Power Plant near the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on June 15, 2020. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP) (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images)
Iraq said that an electricity grid interconnection with Jordan will start production on July 1, reports Anadolu Agency.

"Production will start with a capacity of 50 megawatts in the first phase," Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Moussa said in statements quoted by state news agency INA.

He said production had been scheduled to start in June but "was delayed due to weather conditions and arrangements on the Jordanian side."

There was no confirmation yet from the Jordanian authorities.

Iraq generates some 19,000-21,000 megawatts, but the country's actual need tops 30,000 megawatts, according to ministry officials.

For years, Baghdad has imported 1,200 megawatts of electricity from neighboring Iran to feed its local electric power plants.

Last year, Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia for electricity interconnection between the two neighbors.

