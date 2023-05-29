Official: Israel tortured 170 Palestinian detained children 

The Undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development, Assem Khamis, said all 170 Palestinian children who are currently imprisoned by Israel have been subjected to various forms of abuse and torture.

Speaking before the regional conference on preventing grave violations against children in armed conflicts held in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Sunday, Khamis said since 2005 until 2022, Israel has detained 7,500 Palestinian children, adding that the State of Palestine is keen to protect all children from any activity that leads to their involvement in armed conflicts, especially children who have previously been arrested by the Israeli occupation.

"The Israeli occupation seeks, in a permanent and continuous attempt, to obstruct the lives of the Palestinian children, and targets them with arrests, harassment, and expose them to violence and threats," he said.

He called to hold Israel; the occupying state, accountable for violations related to children's rights before international courts, in addition to supporting the Ministry of Development to be able to protect, care and rehabilitate Palestinian children.

Khamis has also called to support international organisations and Palestinian institutions that document the Israeli violations of children's rights, in addition to providing support, assistance, and participation in the Palestinian Child Conference, which will soon be hosted by the Kingdom of Jordan.

The Arab League has also called on the international community to intervene and work seriously to stop Israeli violations against Palestinian children, and to ensure the protection of their rights and safety.

