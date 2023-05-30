Israel minister visits Morocco, signs 3 transportation deals

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev arrived in Morocco yesterday, met with her counterpart Mohamed Abdeljalil and signed three transportation deals.

The deals, Israeli media reported, are to facilitate exchanges between Israel and the North African country.

According to Israeli news website i24, the deals are related to the recognition of driver's licenses, the strengthening of maritime trade relations and road safety.

"The series of bilateral agreements signed, relating to the maritime, land and air domains, will make it possible to strengthen cooperation between Israel and Morocco," Regev said.

"The Abraham Accords will also allow Morocco to be a bridge between Israel and African countries in all possible areas of development," she added in reference to the US-brokered normalisation pact that saw Tel Aviv build relations with a number of Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020.

