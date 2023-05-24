Israel company, Morocco university sign agreement for advancement in aerospace, AI

A prominent Israeli aerospace company has signed an agreement with a key Moroccan university to establish a new research centre for the purpose of advancement in the fields or aeronautics and artificial intelligence.

At a signing event in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, this week, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International University of Rabat (UIR) to establish the jointly-run new research centre named the Centre of Excellence.

Described as a "pioneering initiative that aims to promote cutting-edge research, innovation, technology and the creation of competitive national tech start-ups", the centre will reportedly serve as a platform for exchange between Moroccan and Israeli companies, as well as between research centres co-developing advanced technological products for the aerospace industry.

Strengthening cooperation and partnership in the applied research, innovation, co-development, and incubation, the centre will also contribute to enhancing Morocco's position as an attractive competence hub in those and other fields.

IAI's Chairman of the Board, Amir Peretz, stated upon the signing that the "innovative institution is a sign of a new future being forged in Morocco for both the present and future generations. The most vital mission is now to transform a dream into reality by establishing a program that will combine high-quality education across various fields, with a special emphasis on science and technology."

He asserted that "By establishing the necessary industrial infrastructure, it will be possible to recruit new graduate students. Looking into the students' eyes, I can see their strong determination to succeed in this new centre, bringing forth ideas which hopefully will serve not only Morocco and Israel, but also the entire world."

