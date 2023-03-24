Morocco: Human rights activists and academics call for an end to normalization with Israel.

Human rights activists, academics and community figures in Morocco yesterday called to stop the normalisation of Rabat with Israel and demanded to sever relations with it.

This comes at a time of increased military, economic and educational agreements linking Morocco and Israel, at a time when Israeli operations against the Palestinian people are escalating.

For several months now, the Israeli army has continued to carry out operations in the northern occupied West Bank, concentrating in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, under the pretext of pursuing wanted persons, resulting in the death, injury, and arrest of dozens of Palestinians.

The signatories of the statement condemned the "military occupation of Palestine" and demanded "to sever any relationship with the Israeli government and any relationship with the apartheid regime occupying Palestine."

"Such decisions will not only put Morocco on the side of justice and international legitimacy but will also respond to the deep aspirations of Moroccans and their historical attachment to the cause of the liberation of Palestine," they said.

The signatories pointed out that the demand to stop normalisation comes considering "the deteriorating situation of the Palestinian issue, positions calling for the extermination of Arabs and the demolition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the extremism of the Israeli government."

In February, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said his country's relationship with Israel "will not affect the relationship with the Palestinian people."

READ: Morocco ties have reached point of no return