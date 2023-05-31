Egypt to train 20 Palestine doctors yearly

Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced on Tuesday that Egypt has agreed to train 20 Palestinian doctors in urgently needed specialisms every year, Cairo 24 reported.

The training programme for Palestinian medical doctors will last between one to six months, the minister shared, noting that Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi ordered the initiative.

Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Health Hossam Abdel Ghaffar confirmed that the Egyptian and Palestinian health ministers also agreed to train Palestinian doctors at Egyptian hospitals.

The spokesperson noted that Egypt will also provide vaccines against scorpion and snake bites and locally manufactured medicine, adding that the two ministers discussed the possibility of offering necessary medical equipment to Palestinian hospitals.

This came during a visit by the Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Al-Kaila to Cairo, where she met with her Egyptian counterpart on Tuesday.

