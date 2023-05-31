Former Mossad agent killed in boat accident in Italy

A former member of Israel's Mossad intelligence service was killed in a boat accident in a lake in Italy this weekend, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The former agent, who was identified as Erez Shimoni, 54, was on the houseboat with 22 other people, on a northern Italian lake near the town of Lisanza. Four people were killed in the accident.

"Due to his service in the organisation, it is impossible to elaborate" on his activities, the PMO said in a brief statement.

The Mossad confirmed that Shimoni had been killed in the accident.

"The Mossad lost a dear friend, a devoted and professional worker who, for decades, devoted his life to the security of the State of Israel, even after his retirement," it said.

Shimoni's body was brought to Israel on Wednesday, Haaretz newspaper reported.

According to Italian media, the boat carried 23 people at the time of the accident, with 19 of them identified as Italian and Israeli intelligence officers.

The Times of Israel newspaper said that two of the dead were employees of Italy's security service.

