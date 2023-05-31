Israel renews ban on Jerusalem governor from entering West Bank

The Israeli occupation authorities yesterday renewed a ban on the Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, entering the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

This came after the governor was summoned for interrogation by Israeli intelligence in the Al-Moskobiya Detention Centre in Occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

This decision is one of four military decisions issued against Ghaith since he took office as governor of Jerusalem in 2018, and they are renewable every four to six months. The four decisions consist of preventing the governor from communicating with 51 Palestinian personalities including President Mahmoud Abbas, banning him from entering the West Bank, putting him under house arrest and preventing him from taking part in any events or activities in Occupied Jerusalem. He has been under indefinite house arrest since last August.

