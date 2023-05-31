Palestine resistance receives support from West Bank 

Palestinian resistance fighters in the occupied West Bank are receiving increased support from Palestinians despite little gains, Al-Resalah newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Following the failure of the Israeli offensive in the city of Tulkarm on Tuesday morning, Palestinians raised fighters on their shoulders and chanted in support of them.

Recently, the Israeli occupation has increased its offensives on Palestinian cities, villages and neighbourhoods in an attempt to crack down on Palestinian fighters across the occupied West Bank.

Tens of fighters have been killed and injured after exchanging fire with the Israeli occupation forces.

"The Israeli occupation could not stop the continuous Palestinian resistance even through intensive attacks," Palestinian journalist and writer in the West Bank Alaa Al-Rimawi shared.

"We always see the Palestinian people surrounding the resistance fighters. This proves that they support the resistance and prefer it over the submission of the Palestinian Authority." Al-Rimawi noted.

An Israeli military official reported by Israel Hayom cited that Israel faces Palestinian resistance in Jenin and Nablus more intensively than during Operation Defensive Shield in 2002.

OPINION: Is the Palestine Resistance rendering Israel supremacy useless?

"The refugee camp in Jenin, which was one of the most famous targets during Operation Defensive Shield, has become a potential death trap for Israeli soldiers," the Israeli military official shared.

Meanwhile, West Bank Palestinian journalist Lama Khater indicated that the young generation recognise the importance of resistance in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, mainly after the Palestinian resistance in Gaza faced off major Israeli offensives.

At the same time, she stressed: "The oppression and suppression of the Palestinian Authority pushed the Palestinian youths to explode in the face of the Israeli occupation."