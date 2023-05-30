Israel settler killed in West Bank attack

An Israeli settler was shot and later died of his wounds from an attack in the Occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local Israeli media, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Israeli Army Radio said the attack took place close to the illegal Hermesh settlement near the occupied Palestinian city of Tulkarm. It did not mention his name but said he was in his thirties.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the attacker.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli ambulance service said a helicopter had arrived at the scene to transfer the injured settler to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months, amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, around 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as Occupied Territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

