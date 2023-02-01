Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: former Netanyahu aide threatens 'Defensive Shield II' in occupied West Bank

February 1, 2023 at 12:00 pm | Published in: Israel, News, Region
403861 03: Israeli defense forces release what is believed to be an observation balloon above the Church of Nativity April 13, 2002 in the Palestinian West Bank town of Bethlehem. Over 200 people have taken shelter inside the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem. Some of these individuals are believed to be Palestinian gunmen. Israel is continuing with Operation Defensive Shield in an attempt to round up Palestinian gunmen and weapons. (Photo by Graham Morrison/Getty Images)
 February 1, 2023 at 12:00 pm

A former senior security aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened the Palestinian Authority with a "Defensive Shield II" military offensive in the occupied West Bank if no action is taken to stop Palestinian resistance.

"It is a dangerous game," Ben-Shabbat told the Times of Israel. "If it [Palestinian resistance] is intended as a lever to pressure Israel, it is dangerous for [Mahmoud Abbas] first and foremost."

He said that if Abbas does not take more forceful measures against the Palestinian resistance, the Israeli occupation army could be forced to carry out a major military operation in the West Bank, as it did in 2002 at the height of the Second Intifada.

"Abu Mazen remembers well the days of Operation Defensive Shield," explained Netanyahu's former aide. "He does not want to get there, but it will get there. Israel's security services have a primary responsibility to protect Israeli lives. If we get to a situation where we need to do that, we will."

The PA simply does not do its part, claimed Ben-Shabbat. "It does not want to be in conflict with anyone, so it lets the thugs in Nablus establish the Lion's Den terror [sic] group, it lets the thugs in Jenin store weapons and take over the refugee camp. Then it leaves Israel to deal with the results."

Resistance against a military occupation is legitimate under international law, observers have pointed out. This is something that the Israeli security and "self-defence" narrative ignores.

READ: Netanyahu asks Greece to vote in Israel's favour at UN

Categories
IsraelNewsRegion
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments