Putin, Zelenskyy to visit Turkiye for talks with Erdogan

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are expected to visit Turkiye to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan soon, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, both leaders are expected to visit Erdogan to discuss the situation of the war and the fate of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Monday, Russia warned that the grain deal was in danger unless a UN agreement to overcome obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports is fulfilled.

Erdogan has frequently said Turkiye is ready to undertake the role of mediator for the facilitation of permanent peace between the two warring countries.

