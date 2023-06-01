Unsure if Messi will move to Saudi league: Head of football federation says

The President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), Yasser Al-Misehal, said he has no news on whether Lionel Messi is moving to the Saudi Pro League (ROSHN)'s tournament this summer, Arabi21 reported.

"I have no news about Messi. Like you, I hear news from the media," Meshal told the Saudi SSC TV channel, according to Arabi21.

Several unconfirmed news reports have been floated about the possibility of the Argentine Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star transferring to Sauid's Al Hilal Club this summer.

The SAFF president expressed his hope that Messi would join the Saudi league, adding that he is one of his fans and would love to watch him play in the kingdom. He said that while he admired Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr, Messi would complete the big leap that the league witnessed with Ronaldo's arrival.

PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed today that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, but no details were given as to where he would be moving to.

READ: Saudi Arabia reportedly offers Messi £320m football contract, amid suspension from PSG