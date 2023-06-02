Hamas slams Israel's attempts to Judaise education in East Jerusalem

Hamas yesterday criticised Israel's attempts to Judaise education in occupied East Jerusalem, describing it as an "escalating crime" against Palestinian "existence, identity, geography and history".

"This Zionist policy will not succeed in affecting the collective awareness of the rising Palestinian generation, and will fail to obliterate the well-established Palestinian identity that is rooted in the hearts and minds of our people, old and young, and in all their places of residence," Hamas spokesman for Jerusalem, Muhammad Hamada, said in a statement.

Hamada stressed that Palestinian teachers and students will lead with their iron will the campaign to defend the Palestinian curriculum and schools and protect them from the Israeli occupation's Judaising policies.

He indicated that the Israeli Judaisation policy is not new, but has recently increased and is still escalating in conjunction with the Israeli occupation's policies to Judaise Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by displacing Jerusalemites, demolishing their homes, withdrawing their identities and imposing exorbitant taxes on them under flimsy security pretexts in order to force them to leave the city to make way for illegal settlers.

The Israeli Knesset Plenary Assembly has recently approved, in preliminary reading, two bills aimed at increasing oversight of schools and teachers in Israel including East Jerusalem.

