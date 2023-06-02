Qatar elected as President of WHO Executive Board

The Executive Board of the World Health Organisation (WHO) elected the State of Qatar as President of the Board at its 153rd session for a period of one year, the Qatar Peninsula reports.

According to the report, the election is an acknowledgement by the Member States of the leading role played by the State of Qatar at the international level, and its strong support for the World Health Organisation in performing its mission of promoting health and wellness for all.

The State of Qatar participated in the meetings of the World Health Assembly, which started in Geneva on 21 May and concluded on Tuesday, 30 May.

During the World Health Assembly meetings, the Qatari delegation headed by Her Excellency, Dr. Hanan Muhammad Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, was elected to membership in the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation as a representative of the Eastern Mediterranean Region for three years, the report added.

