Israel: Former general calls to prepare for war with Hezbollah

The former head of Israel's National Security Council, retired Major General Yaacov Amidror, called for Israel to prepare for war with Hezbollah.

Speaking to Israeli Channel 14, Amidror called for the Israeli army to raise readiness to the highest level for a war against Lebanon.

"We have to be ready for moving on all fronts with the same abilities," Amidror, former National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged.

He added: "At the time we are allocating a large number of troops to operate in the West Bank, we will pay a heavy price in a war with Lebanon because it will be more complex with bigger material and humanitarian costs."

Last month, Amidror told Maariv that he expected the Israeli army to go to war with Hezbollah and called for the army to raise its readiness.

He has called for accelerating preparations for the war with Iran, stressing: "It will not be an easy round against Iran and Hezbollah."

Amidror's remarks came one week after Hezbollah carried out military drills near Israel's northern borders.

