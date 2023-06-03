Israel occupation detains foreign activists in Masafer Yatta

Israeli occupation forces on Friday detained several foreign activists as they protested against the closure of the Carmel-Tawana road in Masafer Yatta, south occupied West Bank.

Local activist Osama Makhamreh confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces stopped work on the Carmel-Tawana road, which serves residents of the Carmel and Tawana areas in Masafer Yatta.

Meanwhile, settler shepherds unleashed their cattle to graze on Palestinian farms, causing much damage to the crops.

Local sources told Wafa News Agency that Israeli occupation forces were present in the area when the settlers unleashed their cattle.

Masafer Yatta is a consortium of 12 villages facing the danger of forced expulsion from their homes where they have lived for decades.

Israeli occupation authorities have plans to expand ten illegal Israeli settlements and outposts in the area.

READ: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian toddler in the head