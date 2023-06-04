Islamic scholar appeals for dialogue between regional rivals Algeria, Morocco

President of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Ali al-Qaradaghi has called for dialogue between regional rivals Algeria and Morocco to ease their tension, Anadolu reports.

"We feel pain due to sedition between Algeria and Morocco," al-Qaradaghi said on Twitter. "This sedition is meant to eliminate what is left of strength of the Islamic and Arab nation."

The prominent Islamic scholar appealed for both sides to ignore voices seeking to fuel the rift between the two neighbors.

"There is no need for escalation. We are for dialogue and against rift," al-Qaradaghi added.

Algeria-Morocco ties have been strained for decades against the backdrop of the disputed Western Sahara region between Rabat and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

In August 2021, Algeria severed diplomatic relations with Morocco, accusing Rabat of having "hostile tendencies," an accusation denied by Moroccan authorities.

