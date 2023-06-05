Latest News
Algeria: ex-security chief sent to prison for attempted election fraud
Qatar, Saudi discuss strengthening military ties
Iraq president receives official invitation to visit Palestine
Protests in Morocco over 'massacre' of stray animals
Famous singer Dua Lipa slams UK officials' 'small-minded' stance on migrants
Iraq and Syria discuss tackling cross-border drug trade
Turkish President Erdogan unveils new Cabinet
Israel accuses UN nuclear watchdog of 'capitulating' to Iran
Foreign ministers congratulate Hakan Fidan on appointment as Türkiye's top diplomat
Egypt says Suez Canal traffic normal after tanker breakdown
Saudi Arabia, US call for new cease-fire agreement in Sudan
Islamic scholar appeals for dialogue between regional rivals Algeria, Morocco
Egypt, Israel to hold emergency meeting after 3 Israeli soldiers killed along border
Qatar, Egypt agree to launch initiative to support Sudan humanitarian aid
Turkiye to deploy commando battalion to northern Kosovo to help NATO
