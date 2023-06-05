Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq president receives official invitation to visit Palestine

June 5, 2023 at 8:35 am | Published in: Arab League, International Organisations, Iraq, Middle East, News, Palestine
Iraq's new President Abdullatif Mohammed Jamal Rashid in Baghdad, Iraq on October 17, 2022. [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid yesterday received an official invitation to visit the occupied Palestinian territories.

Alsumaria reported that the invitation was conveyed by the Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Aqel, during his meeting with Rashid in the capital Baghdad.

In a statement, the Iraqi presidency said during the meeting the officials discussed the "latest developments in the Middle East, bilateral and historical relations between the two countries, and the situation of the Palestinian community in Iraq."

Rashid stressed that his country was paying "attention to the Palestinian cause and supports it in all international forums in order for the Palestinian people to obtain their full rights."

On his part, Aqel renewed an invitation to Rashid to visit the Palestinian territories, highlighting the "importance of Iraq's role in adopting and activating the Arab League's decisions on the Palestinian cause."

