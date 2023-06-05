More than 1,000 children killed by Israel in Gaza in 5 wars, say rights groups

Israel has killed more than 1,000 children over five separate wars on the besieged Gaza Strip, a study by human rights groups said yesterday.

The study said that most of the children were murdered by "Israeli warplanes and US products."

"Five rounds of aggressions launched by Israel on Gaza over the last 15 years, in which more than 1,000 children were killed and hundreds injured with permanent disabilities," the study explained, adding that dozens of Palestinian children had lost their lives as a result of the 17-year-long blockade."

The study slammed what it described as the "Israeli authorities' negligence in including Palestinian minors in their list of targets."

A total of 315 children were killed by the Israeli forces during a 22-day aggression on Gaza Strip in late 2008, according to UN data. The latter also showed that the occupation was reported to have killed 546 minors during the 2014 Israeli aggression on Gaza.

During the 2021 11-day aggression, 72 minors were killed, most in missile strikes on their homes.

