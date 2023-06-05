Protests in Morocco against high prices of goods

The Democratic Confederation of Labour in Morocco organised a protest in Casablanca yesterday to demand a reduction in the cost of food products and fuel.

The union said in a post on its Facebook page that the authorities in Casablanca prevented the march that was scheduled earlier.

It added that yesterday's event was "to demand a reduction in high prices and in protest against the government's evasion of its social obligations."

There was no comment from the Moroccan authorities at the time of going to press.

Earlier, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said: "The measures taken by the government to ensure the supply of markets and its continued support for transport prices would contribute to stabilising food prices in the coming weeks."

The annual inflation rate in Morocco dropped to 7.8 per cent in April, compared to 8.2 per cent in March, but the country is still suffering drought and high prices of basic materials, according to a statement by the High Commission for Planning.

Last March, the Central Bank of Morocco raised the interest rate by 50 basis points to three per cent, up from 2.5 per cent, in an attempt to reduce high inflation resulting from the repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine.

