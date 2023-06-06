Arab Parliament calls on int'l community to hold Israel accountable

The Arab Parliament has called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its crimes and violations against the Palestinian people.

Issuing its call on the 56th anniversary of Naksa Day, in commemoration of the displacement of Palestinians following the 1967 Six-Day War between Israel and Jordan, Syria and Egypt, the Arab Parliament highlighted that this year, Israel is headed by an extreme right-wing government and its settlers continue with their dangerous and unprecedented escalation against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, desecrating of Islamic and Christian sanctities and increasing settlement activity through the forced displacement of Palestinians.

It called on the international community, the Security Council, and world parliaments and unions to assume their responsibilities to resolve the conflict in accordance with the two-state solution, and to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with the international law, international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

READ: Egypt, Israel leaders discuss border shootings