Egypt, Israel leaders discuss border shootings

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, held talks on the phone on Tuesday to discuss last weekend's border gunfire incident in which three Israeli soldiers and one Egyptian security officer were killed, Anadolu Agency reports.

The two leaders affirmed the importance of full coordination to uncover all aspects of the incident and reiterated the parties' commitment to maintaining coordination as part of their bilateral relations, said Egypt's presidential spokesman, Ahmed Fahmy, in a statement.

They also underlined the importance of pursuing efforts for the realisation of a just and comprehensive peace and the preservation of stability in the region, he added.

Netanyahu's office, meanwhile, said the Egyptian President expressed his deepest condolences over the border incident.

The statement said the Israeli Premier thanked the Egyptian leader "for his commitment to a thorough and joint investigation into the incident".

"The two leaders expressed their commitment to continue strengthening peace and security cooperation that is vital to both countries," it added.

On Saturday, the Israeli army said two soldiers were killed at a military post near the border with Egypt. A third soldier was killed during a manhunt.

The Egyptian army, for its part, said a security officer was killed after crossing the border while chasing drug smugglers. But the Israeli army said the attacker was an Egyptian officer, adding that "troops and commanders engaged and shot and killed him."

Israel on Monday handed over the body of the Egyptian officer to Egypt.

