IAEA chief calls on Iran to speed up reinstallation of cameras at nuclear sites

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has urged Iran to accelerate the pace of reinstalling surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites, describing cooperation with Tehran as "slow".

Upon returning from Tehran in March, Grossi welcomed Iran's pledge to reinstall the monitoring equipment dismantled in June 2022, amid deteriorating relations with Western powers.

Three months later, Grossi told the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna that "progress is much less than expected."

"In fact, we have installed cameras and surveillance systems in several locations, but much more must be done than that," especially since Iran continues its nuclear escalation despite its denial of seeking to acquire an atomic bomb, he said, adding, "We must move faster."

Grossi stressed that what has been achieved is only "a small part of what we were looking forward to."

"Even if all the cameras are reinstalled, Iran will have to provide all kinds of information to fill the void and put together all the pieces of the puzzle to complete the picture."

