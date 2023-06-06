Iran to reopen embassy in Saudi Arabia today

Iran is set to reopen its embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh today and its consulate in the port city of Jeddah tomorrow, months after the two regional rivals restored diplomatic ties severed seven years ago, Anadolu reported.

The announcement was made yesterday by Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, three days after the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in South Africa.

Kanaani said the embassy and consulate as well as Iran's representative office at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will resume their operations in line with agreements reached between the two sides.

He said the embassy and consulate are already active in facilitating procedures for Iranian pilgrims and now the diplomatic missions will be formally reopened in the presence of the officials of the two countries.

On 12 April, an Iranian delegation arrived in Riyadh as part of a plan to reopen Tehran's embassy and diplomatic missions in the Kingdom, days after a Saudi delegation arrived in Tehran to discuss the reopening of the kingdom's embassy and consulate.

