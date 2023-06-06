Sudan: UN refugee agency 'shocked' by killing of refugees 

The UN refugee agency said on Tuesday that it was "shocked and saddened" by the killing of ten refugees in Sudan's conflict-torn capital, Khartoum.

In a statement on Twitter, the UNHCR explained that it is trying to reach survivors who have fled the violence in Sudan and give them support. "The safety and security of all civilians, including refugees, must be respected. The fighting must end. Guns must be silenced if lives are to be saved and aid delivered."

The recent violence in Sudan has left at least 863 civilians dead and thousands wounded since 15 April, the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate has reported.

According to an estimate released by the International Organisation for Migration, more than one million people have been internally displaced by the fighting between the Sudanese army and the country's Rapid Support Forces.

