Tunisia: president insists on commitment to independence of judiciary

The independence of the judiciary was on the agenda for Tunisian President Kais Saied's meeting with Minister of Justice Leila Jaffal earlier this week, it was announced yesterday.

The Presidency of the Republic added on Facebook that Said remains committed to the independence of the judiciary and its fundamental role in establishing justice, ensuring rights and freedoms, and treating all litigants equally before the law.

Also on the agenda at the meeting was what is known as the confiscated property file. "The entities involved in corruption have worked to devalue these properties for more than 10 years, only to dispose of them later at extremely low prices to the same entities," said the president. This is no coincidence, he pointed out. "The objective is clear: to settle these properties on the ground, followed by a deal that lacks equity and fairness."

Such properties, added Saied, belong to the people and the state, and anyone attempting to hide behind multiple names is now exposed, as the masks have fallen away. "The faces are known despite the façades that these names hide behind."

