Israeli forces shoot Palestinian in West Bank, left him bleeding to death

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian man near Rantis Checkpoint, west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, and left him bleeding to death Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry named the martyr as Mahdi Biadsa, 29, noting he was killed by the Israeli occupation forces stationed at the permanently-staffed checkpoint.

Eyewitnesses told Safa news agency that the Israeli occupation forces shot Biadsa, wounded him and left him bleeding to death,

Israeli media reported an Israeli army spokesman claiming that Biadsa attempted to carry out a stabbing attack, but according to Wafa news agency, nothing appeared in the scene supporting Israel's claims.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad called it a "cold-blooded execution" stressing "this way of targeting the Palestinians will not stop their resistance against the brutal Zionist occupation."

