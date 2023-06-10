Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli forces shoot Palestinian in West Bank, left him bleeding to death

June 10, 2023 at 10:38 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces intervene demonstrators during the protest held after the funeral of two-year-old Palestinian Mohammad al Tamimi, who killed by Israeli forces in the village of Nabi Saleh, Ramallah, West Bank on June 06, 2023. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene demonstrators during the protest held after the funeral of two-year-old Palestinian Mohammad al Tamimi, who killed by Israeli forces in the village of Nabi Saleh, Ramallah, West Bank on June 06, 2023. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
 June 10, 2023 at 10:38 am

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian man near Rantis Checkpoint, west of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, and left him bleeding to death Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry named the martyr as Mahdi Biadsa, 29, noting he was killed by the Israeli occupation forces stationed at the permanently-staffed checkpoint.

Eyewitnesses told Safa news agency that the Israeli occupation forces shot Biadsa, wounded him and left him bleeding to death,

Israeli media reported an Israeli army spokesman claiming that Biadsa attempted to carry out a stabbing attack, but according to Wafa news agency, nothing appeared in the scene supporting Israel's claims.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad called it a "cold-blooded execution" stressing "this way of targeting the Palestinians will not stop their resistance against the brutal Zionist occupation."

READ: UN accuses Israel of targeting Palestinian human rights groups

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments