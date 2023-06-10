Israeli TV: Ben-Gvir's apathy contributed to rise of crime in Arab community

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir's carelessness has contributed to the rise of crimes among the Arab community in Israel, Channel 12 TV said on Friday.

According to the Israeli TV, the killing of an 18-year-old woman in northern Israel on Friday put the total number of deaths among Arabs in Israel to 99 since the start of 2023.

Today, Saturday, The Times of Israel reported the killing of 21-year-old man, raising the death toll to 100 since the start of the year.

It is worth noting that Thursday witnesses a deadly mass shooting in the northern Arab town of Yafa al Naseriyye that killed five people. That was one of the worst single acts of violence in recent years.

According to the Israeli TV, one Arab is being killed in Israel every 37 hours due to the recklessness and lack of control by the Israeli police.

"This means that we do not have a minister holding control who is able to stop this frenzy," the Israeli TV said, pointing out that Ben-Gvir won the elections thanks to his promises to deal with this issue.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu announced a decision to form a steering committee following a meeting with Arab lawmakers to discuss "solutions to the wave of murders in the Arab society."

Arab community leaders blame Israeli occupation authorities and the police for the crime wave, stressing they have failed to crack down on powerful criminal organisations and largely ignore the violence among Arabs who have suffered from years of negligence.

On Thursday, following a meeting with Arab representatives, Netanyahu said he was "determined to stop this chain of murders" and would see that happen by not only reinforcing police but also "with the help of the Shin Bet."

In light of the events, the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, an umbrella group representing the community, announced a general strike Friday in the Arab community.

