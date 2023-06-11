Portuguese / Spanish / English

US, Saudi Arabia hold joint military drill

Saudi Air Force officers and technical staff walk past an advanced F-15SA fighter jet during ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of the King Faisal Air Academy at King Salman airbase in Riyadh [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]
Air forces from Saudi Arabia and the United States held a joint military exercise on Saturday, according to the kingdom's defense ministry.

A ministry statement said the drill, held at the King Faisal Air Base in northwestern Saudi Arabia, aims to raise the level of joint action and maintain security and stability in the region.

F-15SE fighter jets and American B-1 Lancer strategic bombers took part in the exercise.

During the training, live ammunition was used to destroy simulated targets in the firing range.

Last month, forces from the US and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries took part in the 'Eagle Resolve 23' joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia.

