US Forces reinforce presence in north-eastern Syria

The United States sent military reinforcements to its bases in Syria's north-eastern Al-Hasakah province, occupied by the YPG\PKK terrorist group, according to local sources on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A military convoy of 40 vehicles arrived in the province after crossing into Syria through Al-Waleed border terminal with Iraq on Sunday, the sources said.

The military reinforcements included armoured vehicles, fuel tankers and ammunitions to US bases and military posts in the towns of Rmelan, Tel Beydar and Ash-Shaddadi in Al-Hasakah province, the sources said.

Since 2015, US forces in Syria have trained thousands of YPG/PKK terrorists in their military bases in the region, under the pretext of combating terrorism.

The US has also provided YPG/PKK terrorists with huge amounts of weapons and combat equipment.

In October 2019, during Turkiye's Operation Peace Spring, the US Forces withdrew from the area to reinforce their presence around oil wells in north-eastern Syria.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

