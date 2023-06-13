Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan downs drone carrying drugs from Syria

Jordan downs drone carrying drugs from Syria [@ETANA_Syria/Twitter]
Jordan said, Tuesday, it had downed a drone carrying drugs from Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

An army statement, citing a military source, said the drone was intercepted by border guards as it was attempting to illegally cross into Jordanian territories from Syria.

"We are continuing to deal with resolve and force with any threat to our borders and any attempt to destabilise the security of the nation," the army said.

Jordan shares a 375-km porous border with war-torn Syria.

The country has seen hundreds of attempts to smuggle drugs, in recent years, as a result of the deteriorating security conditions in neighbouring Syria.

