Palestinian Doctors Syndicate threatens mass resignations

Members of the Palestinian Doctors Syndicate in the West Bank have threatened to resign en masse if the Palestinian government does not implement the financial agreements signed with it, the Safa news agency reported.

The agency quoted the union's spokesman, Ramzi Abu Yaman, as saying that the Palestinian government "is able to fulfil its obligations towards doctors, especially the clause related to paying their salaries in full, especially if we look at the volume of escalating spending on many ministries, and promotions in other ministries."

He added that the health and education sectors are among the most important sectors of the country, and the understandings must be adhered to, so that doctors can continue their work.

Earlier on Sunday, the Doctors Syndicate called for doctors to be paid their salaries in full, and for all outstanding balances to be paid in instalments by the end of the year.

