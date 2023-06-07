Gaza: Italian cardiac surgeons operate on critically ill Palestinian children

A team of Italian doctors and nurses carried out life-saving surgery on ten critically ill Palestinian children in the besieged Gaza Strip this week, the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) has revealed. The "exceptional" eleven-member volunteer team was led by paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr Bruno Murzi.

Medical examinations were conducted on 28 children who are facing complex heart problems and require surgery. Following the examinations, the team performed "life-altering open-heart surgery" on several of the patients.

"Advanced surgical procedures are not readily accessible in the Gaza Strip," the PCRF pointed out. "Through missions like these, we strive to bridge the healthcare gap and bring vital medical services to those in need. We remain committed to healing the hearts of our children and providing them with the care they deserve."

According to Dr Abdul Rahim Al-Azab, the head of the paediatric cardiology department at the European Gaza Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, the children needed to travel abroad urgently for treatment, but could not due to the restrictions imposed by the Israeli blockade imposed on the people of Gaza. He added that such medical teams also provide a great opportunity for training local medics and developing their skills and capabilities.

