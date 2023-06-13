Portuguese / Spanish / English

Putin says Russia considering withdrawal from grain deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia [Kremlin Press Office - Anadolu Agency]
President Vladimir Putin said, on Tuesday, that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal, saying that Moscow had been "cheated" over implementation of the parts of the accord that concerned its own exports.

In a televised meeting with pro-Kremlin war correspondents, Putin said the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye, was intended to help "friendly" countries in Africa and Latin America, but that Europe was the largest importer of Ukrainian grain, providing a key source of foreign currency to Kyiv.

