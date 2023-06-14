Iran: 500-year-old library holds knowledge from Islam's 'Golden Age'

An Iranian manuscript library containing the world's oldest Quran sits in a 500-year-old building which holds books twice that age by the greatest scholars of Islam's 'Golden Age'. The library is in Mashhad, part of eastern Persia in ancient times, and it holds texts by two scholars, Ibn Sina (980-1037) and Al Razi (864-925). Their books were later translated into Latin and taught in European universities as recently as the 18th and 19th centuries.