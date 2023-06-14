Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel orders PA to compensate tour guides

June 14, 2023
A Palestinian child throws stones at an Israeli Defence Force's tank, much like the iconic image of Faris Odeh from October 2000, during the First Intifada [Musa Al-Shaer / AFP]
An Israeli court in occupied Jerusalem ordered the Palestinian Authority (PA) to pay four million shekels ($1.1 million) to 59 Israeli tour guides for the alleged negative impact of the Second Intifada on their work, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported yesterday.

The lawsuit was filed in 2003 by the Israeli right-wing organisation, Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Centre, on behalf of 59 Israeli tour guides, who claim their work was negatively impacted by the Second Intifada, putting blame on the Palestinian Authority.

The District Court of Jerusalem has ordered the Palestinian Authority to pay $1.1 million for the losses that the tour guides allegedly incurred between October 2000 and May 2022 against the backdrop of the Palestinian operations carried out during the Second Intifada, which broke out in September 2000, primarily in the occupied West Bank.

