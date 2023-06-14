Qatar Emir set to visit Iraq on Thursday

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will visit Iraq on Thursday, according to the Iraqi government, Anadolu Agency reports.

Government spokesman, Basim Al-Awadi, said the visit of the Qatari leader "will have important political and economic dimensions".

There was no confirmation yet of the visit by the Qatari authorities.

Relations between Iraq and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, of which Qatar is a member, have improved in recent years.

Iraqi-Qatari relations started to improve with GCC countries re-opening their embassies and exchanging official visits to boost bilateral ties after the 2003 US-led invasion.

