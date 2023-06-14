Saudi Crown Prince to meet Macron in France

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, headed to France on Wednesday for an official visit, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the Royal Court said bin Salman will meet with French President, Emmanuel Macron, during the visit.

The Crown Prince will also lead the Saudi delegation to the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris on 22-23 June.

According to French officials, the Summit aims to address climate change.

Bin Salman will also participate in Saudi Arabia's official reception for the Kingdom's candidacy to host Expo 2023, to be held in Paris on 19 June.

Bin Salman's visit is the second by the Saudi Crown Prince to France in less than a year. His first visit to the European country was in July 2022.

Bin Salman and Macron had met in November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

