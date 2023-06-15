Arab Parliament calls on int'l community not to keep silent on Israel crimes

Arab Parliament yesterday called on the international community not to remain silent towards Israeli crimes and push Tel Aviv to respect UN resolutions related to illegal settlements.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament considered all Israeli measures related to settlement as "illegal and amount to flagrant violations of international law and the resolutions of the international community."

The Arab Parliament also called for the US administration to take "immediate measures to stop Israeli plans seeking to expropriate large swathes of the Palestinian land, undermining the two-state solution."

Meanwhile, the Arab Parliament called for "serious" involvement in the peace process and starting "real" negotiations that lead to ending the Israeli occupation within a certain time frame based on the UN resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

This came one day after Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, called on the US administration to take a "firm stance" against Israeli plans to build thousands of settlement units in the heart of the occupied West Bank.

