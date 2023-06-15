Islamic Jihad says Palestinian resistance has identified Israel's weakness

The Secretary General of Islamic Jihad said on Wednesday that his movement and the other Palestinian resistance factions have identified Israel's weakness. "We know how to fight it," added Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.

He made his comment during a visit to Tehran by the political leadership of Islamic Jihad, where they met with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. Hailing Iran's support for the Palestinian resistance, Al-Nakhalah expressed his appreciation of such "longstanding" backing.

Khamenei congratulated Islamic Jihad on "the latest battle" in Gaza. "The conditions of the Zionist entity have changed compared to what they were 70 years ago," said the former president. "The Zionist leaders are right to worry about fears that the Zionist entity may not reach its 80th year."

A large delegation from the Islamic Jihad leadership took part in the visit to Tehran. They will meet with other Iranian officials during their stay as part of the regular communication between members of the Axis of Resistance.

READ: Islamic Jihad leader meets Iran Khamenei in Tehran