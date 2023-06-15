Israel kills yet another young Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Israel's occupation forces have shot dead yet another Palestinian youth and wounded two others during a night incursion in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Medical sources named the young man who was killed as Khalil Yehya Anees, aged 20.

Anees was shot in the head and died in hospital. According to the same sources, one of the two wounded was also shot in the head and was treated in a Palestinian hospital in Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that at least 170 people were treated for suffocation after inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli occupation forces during the raid. It added that one of its ambulances was hit by a tear gas canister and another was shot at by the occupation troops to prevent it from reaching the area to evacuate the wounded.

The killing of Anees means that the apartheid state of Israel has killed 161 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip since the start of the year, including 26 children.

