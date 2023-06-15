Israeli attacks on Christian sanctities increasing

The cities of Jerusalem and Haifa have seen an increase in the frequency of attacks on Christian sanctities in recent years, Wadie Abu Nassar, an adviser to the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land told the Arab48 news website.

In the last five years, 157 attacks were committed on Christian sanctities, with the past year alone seeing 40 documented attacks against sacred sites, monks and nuns.

"In the city of Haifa, some provocative incidents were committed by some religious Jews, near the Mar Elias Monastery on Mount Carmel," Abu Nassar said.

He said that in the last five years, Jerusalem witnessed attacks on sanctities on a large scale, while other holy areas were subjected to attacks but to a lesser extent.

In addition to the 157 documented attacks on Christian sanctities, there are a significant number of undocumented attacks.

"There are almost daily attacks that include spitting on monks and nuns, specifically in the Old City of Jerusalem, and these cases have really become concerning, especially since their frequency has recently increased."

Abu Nassar blamed the Israeli government for the increase in attacks on Christian sanctities and symbols: "The incumbent Israeli government is spreading a toxic atmosphere, making groups of religious Jews feel that they are above the law and have immunity from punishment."

