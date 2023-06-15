Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan: 2.2m people displaced by conflict, says UN

June 15, 2023 at 10:33 am | Published in: Africa, International Organisations, News, Sudan, UN
A group of Sudanese arrive in Egyptian capital Cairo as Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to 72-hour ceasefire in Cairo, Egypt on April 27, 2023 [Mohamed Elshahed/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Sudanese arrive in Egyptian capital Cairo as Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to 72-hour ceasefire in Cairo, Egypt on April 27, 2023 [Mohamed Elshahed/Anadolu Agency]
 June 15, 2023 at 10:33 am

More than 2.2 million people have been displaced in Sudan since the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, the records show that 1,670,991 people have been displaced internally and 528,147 have fled to neighbouring countries.

The UN body pointed out that at least 205,565 Sudanese have gone to Egypt; 149,383 have gone to Chad; 110,980 are in South Sudan; 45,605 are in Ethiopia; 15,219 left for the Central African Republic; and 1,395 are in Libya.

Local medics said that at least 958 civilians have been killed in the fighting, and 4,746 others have been wounded.

Since the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir in August 2019, Sudan has been suffering from instability and insecurity due to various opposing factions. Many of them are proxies for foreign powers.

READ: Security and humanitarian situation deteriorating rapidly in Sudan, says UN

Categories
AfricaInternational OrganisationsNewsSudanUN
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments