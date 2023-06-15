Sudan: 2.2m people displaced by conflict, says UN

More than 2.2 million people have been displaced in Sudan since the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, the records show that 1,670,991 people have been displaced internally and 528,147 have fled to neighbouring countries.

BREAKING !! #SudanCrisis Since 15 April, the number of Displaced People reached almost 2.2 million. 1,670,991 (Internally Displaced)

528,147 (Crossed to Neighboring Countries)

Total: 2,199,138 Source: @DTM_IOM, 13 June 2023. Full Report 👉 https://t.co/cEpjrdkI2R pic.twitter.com/7i6wsha5d6 — IOM MENA (@IOM_MENA) June 14, 2023

The UN body pointed out that at least 205,565 Sudanese have gone to Egypt; 149,383 have gone to Chad; 110,980 are in South Sudan; 45,605 are in Ethiopia; 15,219 left for the Central African Republic; and 1,395 are in Libya.

Local medics said that at least 958 civilians have been killed in the fighting, and 4,746 others have been wounded.

Since the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir in August 2019, Sudan has been suffering from instability and insecurity due to various opposing factions. Many of them are proxies for foreign powers.

