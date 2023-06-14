Sudan: security and humanitarian situation deteriorating rapidly, says UN

The head of the UN mission in Sudan has warned that the security and humanitarian situation in the country continues to deteriorate rapidly due to the fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, Anadolu has reported.

"Since the outbreak of the fighting on 15 April, the security, humanitarian and human rights situations have deteriorated rapidly throughout the country, particularly in Khartoum, Darfur (west), and Kordofan (south)," said Volker Perthes. "While the United Nations is currently unable to verify all alleged human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law, information from numerous civil society entities and human rights defenders paints a clear picture of the devastating impact on civilian populations."

Perthes pointed out that "thousands" of civilians have been killed and injured. "Moreover, local communities continue to suffer from severe food shortages, lack of access to medical supplies, and restrictions on movement outside conflict areas." Allegations of sexual violence against women and girls are of "deep concern" to the UN, he added.

READ: Increased fighting in conflict-torn Sudan 1 day after ceasefire ends

The UN envoy noted that the situation in Geneina in West Darfur has taken on ethnic dimensions and the international organisation is collecting additional details regarding this aspect. "There is an emerging pattern of large-scale attacks targeting civilians based on their ethnic identities. These reports are extremely alarming, and if verified, they may rise to the level of crimes against humanity."

As fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces got more intense in Khartoum, eyewitnesses and the Sudanese doctors' union reported that Geneina has turned into a ghost town due to ongoing fighting there.

Saudi Arabia and the US have hosted direct talks in Jeddah between the conflicting parties since May. They aim to agree a permanent ceasefire and return to the negotiating table to resolve their differences through dialogue.