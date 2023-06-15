Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan airspace to remain closed until 30 June

June 15, 2023
Smoke rises as the clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue in Khartoum, Sudan on June 09, 2023. [Stringer - Anadolu Agency]
Sudan, on Thursday, extended the closure of the country's airspace until 30 June, amid clashes between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority said Sudan's airspace will remain closed to all flights until 30 June.

It, however, said that humanitarian aid flights and evacuation flights will be exempted from the closure.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the Army and the RSF since mid-April. Nearly 1,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in the violence, according to local medics.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 2.2 million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.

