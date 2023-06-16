Portuguese / Spanish / English

Natural beauty: Female Egyptian artist crafts 3D floral bouquets

34-year-old Egyptian artist Imtisal Semir makes three-dimensional paintings out of plasticine
June 16, 2023 at 8:56 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Videos & Photo Stories
34-year-old Egyptian artist Imtisal Semir makes three-dimensional paintings with the dough obtained from rose petals in Al Minufiyah, Egypt on June 14, 2023. Inspired by the works of plastic artists, Semir started drawing with rose plasticine [Mohamed Elshahed – Anadolu Agency]
