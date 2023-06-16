Gaza launches Quran courses for the summer holidays

A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
A group of girls, aged between 7 and 14, takes Quran courses to become hafiz with the beginning of their summer holidays at al-Taqwa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on June 14, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.